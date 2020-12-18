Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Trading Up 13.6%

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) shares were up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.69 and last traded at $91.69. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70.

About Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.