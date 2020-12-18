Seele Price Up 12% Over Last Week (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Seele has a total market cap of $58.71 million and $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele token can currently be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, HADAX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Seele has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Seele Profile

Seele (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Seele’s official website is seele.pro

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, HADAX, IDEX, CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

