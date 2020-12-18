Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF.L) (LON:SSIF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF.L) (LON:SSIF)’s share price rose 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87). Approximately 22,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 15,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.86).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF.L)’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.26%.

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

