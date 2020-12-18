Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of SBCF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,246. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,107,000 after acquiring an additional 56,645 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,404,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,352,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,389,000 after buying an additional 467,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,809,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,213,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

