Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading 9.4% Higher

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA)’s share price traded up 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.61. 762,988 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 514,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -135.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,275,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 62.8% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 688,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 321,790 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $5,271,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,887,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,233,000 after buying an additional 215,702 shares in the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

