SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40). 310,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 579,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.40).

The stock has a market capitalization of £346.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.15%.

In other news, insider Christopher Knowles purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,848.97).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

