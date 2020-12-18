Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SAMAU) Shares Up 14.7%

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SAMAU) shot up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.00. 1,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 23,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAMAU)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

