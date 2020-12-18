Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.20

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHNWF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

