Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Shares of Scholastic stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.21 million, a P/E ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

