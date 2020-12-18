Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

SCHL stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 10,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.89. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

