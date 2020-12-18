Scala Price Up 30.5% Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. In the last week, Scala has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. Scala has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $849.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

