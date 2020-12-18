Scala Achieves Market Cap of $980,377.93 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Scala has a total market cap of $980,377.93 and $1,753.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

