Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Trading Up 2.5%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Savaria in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

