Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $349.61 and last traded at $349.61. Approximately 38 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $356.40.

SDMHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.68.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

