Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.70

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.70 and traded as high as $44.64. Sands China shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 171,084 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHYY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sands China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

