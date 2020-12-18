Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

