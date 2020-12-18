Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.18

Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and traded as high as $37.50. Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 357,797 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74. The stock has a market cap of £58.42 million and a PE ratio of -6.47.

Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (5) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safestyle UK plc will post 1347.3332244 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Neale bought 52,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £19,975.08 ($26,097.57).

Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) Company Profile (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

