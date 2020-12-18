SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $179,884.43 and approximately $893,117.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00110566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005131 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001881 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 19,959,058 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.