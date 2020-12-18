Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.19. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 241,259 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $127.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 15.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

