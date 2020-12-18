Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.32

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $9.41. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 3,244 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rubicon Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

