RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $22,879.32 on Top Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $22,879.32 or 0.99523563 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $57,882.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 148.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 540 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

