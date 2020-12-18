Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 1,232,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 519% from the average daily volume of 199,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$27.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

Get Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) alerts:

In related news, Director John Martin Mirko acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,113,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,048,915.47. Insiders have bought a total of 246,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,993 in the last quarter.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.