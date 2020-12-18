Rocket Pool Price Tops $2.70 on Top Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00011871 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $27.79 million and $766,258.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00059058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00374977 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.23 or 0.02482110 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.