Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Underperform”

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.21.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,752,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,826,379. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.63. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The business’s revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,148,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,426,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,993,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $47,876,000.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

