Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $102,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Friday, December 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $86,800.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $78,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $79,700.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $112,650.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $104,850.00.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 2,777,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,609. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.