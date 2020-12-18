RMPL Price Reaches $0.81 on Major Exchanges (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. RMPL has a market capitalization of $724,339.63 and $9,118.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RMPL token can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00003528 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00131688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.00785649 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00164618 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00124911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00076953 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 1,184,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,027 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

