RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Trading Up 4.9%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s share price was up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 1,148,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 283,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $23.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of RiceBran Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

