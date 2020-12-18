RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.13%.

Shares of RFIL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. 8,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 5.19. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $48.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RFIL shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

