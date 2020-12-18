REVV (REVV) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $277,422.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, REVV has traded up 4% against the dollar. One REVV token can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00131114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00781552 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00163900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00382804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00124284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00077039 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,949,030 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

