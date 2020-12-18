REVV 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $683,811.00 (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 35.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. REVV has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $683,811.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded 49% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00134239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.01 or 0.00775022 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00167827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00383931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00078470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00123943 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,949,030 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.