Reviewing Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) and Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) and Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Buffet has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yum! Brands and Star Buffet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 18.78% -12.42% 17.73% Star Buffet N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yum! Brands and Star Buffet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $5.60 billion 5.86 $1.29 billion $3.55 30.65 Star Buffet $26.04 million 0.01 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Star Buffet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of Star Buffet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yum! Brands and Star Buffet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 0 12 9 0 2.43 Star Buffet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yum! Brands currently has a consensus price target of $104.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.40%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than Star Buffet.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Star Buffet on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2018, it had 22,621 KFC units; 18,431 Pizza Hut units; and 7,072 Taco Bell units in approximately 140 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Star Buffet

Star Buffet, Inc. operates a multi-concept restaurant holding company in the United States. As of January 28, 2019, it operated 26 full-service restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, Pecos Diamond Steakhouse, Bar-H Steakhouse, Whistle Junction, and BuddyFreddys names. Star Buffet, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

