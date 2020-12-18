Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Shares Up 8.9%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s share price shot up 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.33. 1,870,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 827,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RESN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Resonant alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $126.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.88.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 55,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $120,977.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,453.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $28,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 527,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,888 shares of company stock worth $376,209. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Resonant by 205.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the second quarter worth $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the second quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Resonant by 246.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Resonant during the second quarter worth $307,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.