ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $4.20. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 204 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 306.43% and a negative net margin of 511.99%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $26,624.00.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in morbidly obese patients without permanently cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.