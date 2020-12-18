Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.64. Reed’s shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 501,192 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).
About Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)
Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Culdron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
