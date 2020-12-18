Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.64. Reed’s shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 501,192 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 369,339 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reed’s in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

About Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Culdron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

