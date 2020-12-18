Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kornit Digital (KRNT)

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/15/2020 – Kornit Digital is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

12/12/2020 – Kornit Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

12/5/2020 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

12/4/2020 – Kornit Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

11/30/2020 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2020 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

11/11/2020 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $58.00 to $72.00. They now have a "hold" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/11/2020 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KRNT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 157,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,412. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,995,000 after buying an additional 638,162 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,379,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after buying an additional 1,116,997 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after buying an additional 86,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 978,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

