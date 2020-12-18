Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Reaches $109.19 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $109.19 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00059159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00134889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.54 or 0.00774199 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00168640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00388868 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,717,575,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars.

