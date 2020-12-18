Rarible (RARI) Price Hits $2.40 on Top Exchanges

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00010465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $1.48 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00132330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.74 or 0.00787173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00165421 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00125125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00077184 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

Rarible can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.