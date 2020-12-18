Rapids Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Rapids has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One Rapids token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $937,443.23 and approximately $279.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00134334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.49 or 0.00773795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00170604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00386517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00125230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00078198 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.