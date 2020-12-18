Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $189,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETNB stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 503,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

ETNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

