Radium (RADS) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.09 Million

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 61.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Radium has traded 153.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $238,191.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00005309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00011805 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,190,930 coins and its circulating supply is 4,176,120 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

