RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.72

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $8.98. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 206,780 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RADA. BidaskClub raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $379.65 million, a P/E ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $73,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

