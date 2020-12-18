RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.72

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $8.98. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 206,780 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RADA. BidaskClub raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $379.65 million, a P/E ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $73,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
