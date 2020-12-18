R. H. Seale Sells 94,302 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.95. The stock had a trading volume of 773,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,856. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $124.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after buying an additional 413,446 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 6.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,150,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,020,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,564,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

