QunQun (QUN) Trading Down 31.2% Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, QunQun has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $13.77, $10.39 and $51.55. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $410,796.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00059211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00365576 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023101 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.43, $13.77, $20.33, $10.39, $33.94, $32.15, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98, $51.55 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.