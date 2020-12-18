Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 25.1% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and $23,642.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016286 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002489 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014214 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00011883 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003205 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00033082 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,838,380 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

