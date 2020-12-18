Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.15. 138,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 261,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $258.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.36.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

