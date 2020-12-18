QChi (QCH) Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Million

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. QChi has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $2,094.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi token can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, QChi has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00134738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.00776546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00168451 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00387218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00124946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00078404 BTC.

About QChi

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,342,714 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

