Pyrk (PYRK) Market Cap Reaches $310,835.03

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Pyrk has a market cap of $310,835.03 and $20,304.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00132330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.74 or 0.00787173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00165421 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00125125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00077184 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 14,142,756 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

Pyrk Coin Trading

Pyrk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

