PutinCoin Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $54,311.45 and approximately $3.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,851.00 or 1.00030998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023413 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016105 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00063966 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000276 BTC.

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

