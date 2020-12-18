Pundi X (NPXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.85 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $45.85 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00059191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00364888 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,544,488,396 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.