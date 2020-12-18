ProxyNode (PRX) Trading Up 110.9% Over Last 7 Days

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 110.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $123,791.38 and $9.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,122,310 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

